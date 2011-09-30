BERLIN Leaders in Germany's ruling coalition said on Friday they opposed moves to increase states' liabilities to the euro zone's rescue fund, keeping alive concerns that Europe will be not able to enough to prevent the crisis from spreading.

Coming just as the German parliament gave final approval to giving the 440 billion euro European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) more firepower, the comments by two party leaders helped send the euro currency down against the dollar.

Markets see a further expansion of the fund, possibly via some form of leverage, as vital if it is to protect large states such as Italy and Spain from contagion in the event of a Greek default.

Philipp Roesler, head of the Free Democrat (FDP) junior coalition partners, said parliament would not support any further boosting of the crisis fund for stricken euro zone states if it would mean an additional burden.

"The Bundestag (lower house of parliament) always has the last word," Roesler told ARD TV network. "I do not see any willingness there to change the upper limits or increase the liabilities through other ways such as leveraging."

Europe's partners, including the United States, are already urging more far-reaching measures to stop the debt crisis from spreading, despite the fact that the latest changes to boost the EFSF have only just been approved in most of the region.

Some policymakers have proposed it could be used as collateral for borrowing or to guarantee a first portion of losses on sovereign debt, say 20 percent, which would allow it to be scaled up five times.

Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble had played down talk of such leverage in the run-up to Thursday's vote in the lower house, which allowed the fund to buy bonds and prop up banks, to avoid antagonizing rebellious members of Merkel's coalition.

But without mentioning specifics, the finance ministry on Friday signaled openness to various ideas, with a spokesman saying: "The EFSF is to be used as efficiently as possible."

The idea still ruffles feathers in the governing coalition however, and Horst Seehofer, leader of the Bavarian sister party to Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives, opposes it.

"We will vote for this rescue scheme plan today," said Seehofer, head of the Christian Social Union, in the upper house of parliament just before it approved the EFSF changes on Friday. "But we don't want further expansion of these guarantees or rise in the risk factor, for example via financial leveraging."

Seehofer argued that ratings agency Standard & Poor's says Europe is approaching the point where state guarantees for multiple bailouts could affect the top-rankings of heavyweights France and Germany.

Roesler, who besides leading the FDP is also economy minister, has tried to calm the more euroskeptic elements in his party. On Friday, he said policymakers should not rush to change the latest bailout fund arrangements, and instead wait and see.

"We will see how these new instruments work and function," he said. "I am pretty sure the plan to stabilize the euro zone will be achieved, so discussions of expanding it are needless."

The leveraging idea emerged at last weekend's meetings of financial policymakers in Washington, where another option discussed was an idea to bring forward the introduction of a permanent scheme to succeed the EFSF -- known as the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) -- to next year from 2013.

Schaeuble has expressed irritation in recent days over talk that the current fund is insufficient or obsolete, although he admitted on Friday that the situation on financial markets was still a cause for concern.

Speaking to the Bundesrat, he said and it was Germany's obligation to do "everything humanly possible" to fight the crisis, even as its own economic growth shows signs of cooling.

The Bundesrat's approval of the EFSF was only a consultative vote, but could indicate how the chamber representing Germany's 16 states could vote in future on the ESM, where its approval will be required.

(Writing by Brian Rohan, additional reporting by Stephen Brown; Editing by Toby Chopra)