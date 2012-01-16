BERLIN One of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's leading conservative lawmakers said on Monday the euro zone bailout fund's overall volume must be maintained but countries downgraded by S&P should provide more guarantees to preserve its triple-A status.

"The total volume of the EFSF (European Financial Stability Facility) must be maintained," Michael Meister, deputy leader of the conservatives in the Bundestag (lower house), told Reuters.

"Germany was not downgraded so our contribution should not be changed. Countries that were affected must contribute more to the guarantees," said Meister, who has urged less reliance of institutional investors on the ratings agencies.

