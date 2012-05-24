AMSTERDAM A majority in the lower house of the Dutch parliament approved the euro zone's permanent bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), on Thursday, as was widely expected.

A majority of 100 members of parliament out of a total 150 seats approved the ESM, which can lend up to 500 billion euros to bail out euro zone member countries.

The Dutch Senate, or upper house, still needs to approve the ESM.

Earlier this week, eurosceptic politician Geert Wilders filed a lawsuit in a Dutch court seeking to postpone the ratification process until after the September 12 elections, but that is not expected to succeed.

(Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger)