Apple hits intraday record high for first time since 2015
SAN FRANCISCO Apple Inc shares hit an intraday record high on Tuesday for the first time almost two years as investors raised bets that a 10th anniversary iPhone will boost lackluster sales.
BERLIN The head of the euro zone's permanent bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), has expressed concern that not all of the bloc's struggling states would be able to complete their reforms, a newspaper report says.
"My biggest worry is that some crisis-stricken countries do not have the political power to persevere with their painful but effective reform programs until the end," Klaus Regling was quoted as saying in an advance copy of an article due to appear in Germany's Rheinische Post newspaper on Saturday.
"That would be a catastrophe," he added.
Regling warned against a Greek exit from the single currency bloc, saying this would be the most costly solution.
He also said the euro zone's crisis strategy was working better than many people acknowledged and that the region was more than halfway through national structural adjustments.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Michel Roddy)
NEW YORK Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, in response to a warning from a U.S. congressman to halt global regulatory talks in the early stages of Donald Trump's presidency, said in a letter the Fed has the authority and responsibility to consult with its foreign counterparts and does so to benefit the United States.
NEW YORK Barry James built up his $4 billion mutual fund largely by studying balance sheets, earnings and market share. In the last few weeks, however, he has realized that he must look at a new force in the market: U.S. President Donald Trump.