LUXEMBOURG Greece's emergency funding will not fall short, the head of the Eurogroup said on Thursday, calling on the Greek government to work to allow creditors to complete their latest review and disburse the next tranche of aid.

"There is no financing gap, the program is fully financed for at least another year. So there is no problem on the premise that we reach a final agreement on the review in July," Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who chairs the meetings of euro zone finance ministers, told a news conference.

"It is of the utmost importance that the Troika can finalize its review at the beginning of the July," he said, referring to the European Commission, the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

(Reporting by Robin Emmott and Ingrid Melander)