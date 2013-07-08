BRUSSELS Euro zone finance ministers agreed on Monday to make staggered payments of aid to Greece starting with a 2.5 billion euro ($3.2 billion) installment from euro zone countries in July, officials with knowledge of the talks told Reuters.

The agreement foresees a further payment from euro zone countries of 500 million euros in October.

Central banks in the Eurosystem would contribute 1.5 billion euros in July and 500 million euros in October, the officials said. The International Monetary Fund would give 1.8 billion euros in August.

"That's the way it will be done," said one of the officials. ($1 = 0.7773 euros)

