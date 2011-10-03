LUXEMBOURG Leveraging is an option being considered for enhancing the euro zone's EFSF bailout fund, possibly in conjunction with the European Central Bank, EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said on Monday.

"We are reviewing options on optimizing the use of the EFSF in order to get more out of it and make it more effective as a financial firewall to contain contagion. Leveraging is one of the options," Rehn told reporters.

"...We will discuss this with the ministers... There are options including the ECB and options not including the ECB. This is something we will discuss today."

ECB member Christian Noyer said earlier on Monday he was open to schemes that would allow leveraging to expand the European Financial Stability Facility's capacity, though it was unrealistic to expect an increase in its size.

The 440 billion euro EFSF was set up in May last year and has so far been used to bail out Ireland and Portugal. But the fund would probably not be big enough to handle more bailouts, especially if both Spain and Italy were to require help.

As a result, the ministers are exploring ways to increase its firepower without also embarking on the politically fraught process of increasing the guarantees euro zone member states have to make to the fund.

One option would be for the fund to issue AAA-rated bonds to be used as collateral with the ECB, allowing access to ECB funds at low rates and to lend that capital on to struggling member states.

Another would use the fund to guarantee first losses on any default. If, for example, it were to guarantee the first 20 percent of any losses on Spanish debt, the EFSF's total deployable capital could go five times further than it would otherwise do if it just bought Spanish debt.

GROWTH-ENHANCING REFORMS

As well as helping to support at-risk sovereigns such as Greece, there is also a need to prop up the European banking system, which is expected to require a large injection of capital, especially if Greece were to default on its debts.

"We have a very important meeting at a critical juncture today. We are facing three main challenges: stalling growth, stressed sovereigns and still vulnerable banks," Rehn said.

"It is essential to intensify fiscal consolidation and take decisions on growth-enhancing structural reforms... It is important that all member states meet their fiscal targets."

Greece, already the recipient of a 110 billion euro bailout program, is expected to receive another of about the same amount in the coming weeks.

But first Athens must meet targets agreed with the EU, IMF and European Central Bank -- the so-called troika -- to receive the next, 8 billion euro payment from its first bailout package.

While Greece announced on Sunday that it would miss its latest targets, it is still widely expected to receive the next aid tranche as the consequences otherwise could be dire.

"Greece has taken important decisions in the past weeks, including yesterday," Rehn said, adding: "The troika is in Athens as we are talking.

"We're reviewing figures and assessing measures. It seems Greece is likely to miss its target this year. Next year, the concrete measures agreed so far go a long way to meet the fiscal targets. We will assess the measures."

