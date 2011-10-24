Following are coming events linked to the debt crisis in the euro zone:

EUROPEAN UNION:

October 26 - Sequential summits of euro zone and European Union heads of state and government in Brussels, expected to announce decisions on steps to tackle euro zone crisis. (timings not yet finalized).

-- The leaders made some progress toward a strategy to fight the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis at a summit on October 23, nearing agreement on bank recapitalization and on how to leverage their rescue fund to try to stop bond market contagion.

-- Final decisions are deferred until October 26 and sharp differences remain over the size of losses private holders of Greek government bonds will have to accept.

October 26 - Possible meeting of EU finance ministers ahead of the leaders' meetings later in the day.

November 7 - Meeting of Eurogroup in Brussels.

November 8 - Meeting of EU finance ministers in Brussels.

November 29 - Meeting of Eurogroup in Brussels.

November 30 - Meeting of EU finance ministers in Brussels.

December 9 - Summit of EU heads of state and government in Brussels.

G7/G8/G20 MEETINGS:

November 3/4 - G20 annual summit in Cannes, France. If no new euro zone crisis-fighting steps are firmed up by this point, markets are likely to react badly. President Barack Obama has demanded concrete plans in time for the summit.

GREECE:

POLITICS:

-- Euro zone finance ministers approved on October 21 the payment of the next tranche of 8 billion euros ($11 billion) under Greece's EU/IMF bailout program -- pending approval from the International Monetary Fund. The tranche must be paid by mid-November if Greece is to avoid running out of money

-- The Greek parliament approved a painful set of austerity measures ahead of the October 23 EU summit on the debt crisis.

-- Greece has been working on a voluntary swap of government bonds with longer maturity paper. Under a July deal, private creditors agreed to a 21 percent write-down on their Greek holdings to lighten and stretch the debt burden. But euro zone authorities are now considering bigger haircuts, of 50 percent or more.

GOVERNMENT DEBT SUPPLY:

Monthly T-bill sales are Greece's sole remaining route to market funding. The debt-choked country rolled over 4.0 billion euros of T-bills maturing in October.

ITALY:

-- Italy, after a long period of prevarication, passed a much-altered austerity plan in September to try and steer clear of the debt crisis but its bond yields are only being kept at manageable levels with European Central Bank support.

-- Germany and France piled pressure on Italy at Sunday's summit to implement promised reforms and do more, faster, to head off the need for outside help. By common consent, an Italian bailout would overwhelm existing euro zone rescue funds.

POLITICS:

October. - Decision on central bank governor. France gave its support for Bank of Italy Governor Mario Draghi to take over the presidency of the ECB from Jean-Claude Trichet in November on the understanding that fellow Italian Lorenzo Bini Smaghi would retire from the ECB's Governing Council to make room for a French board member to numerically replace Trichet. Decision on Bini Smaghi repeatedly delayed.[ID:nL5E7LO1HU]

October 28 - Berlusconi expected to attend graft trial where he is accused of bribing British lawyer David Mills.

DEBT ISSUES:

October 26 - BOTs and CTZs (zero coupon bonds) auctions.

October 27 - BTPei (eurozone index-linked fixed rate bonds).

Ovt. 28 - BTPs (fixed rate bonds) and CCTeu (Euribor-linked floating rate bonds.

SPAIN:

REFORM:

-- The Bank of Spain took over three unlisted saving banks to wrap up a restructuring process. State and private investors injected 13.4 billion euros into the savings banks, known as cajas, at the end of the process, a fraction of that estimated by analysts.

GENERAL ELECTIONS FOUR MONTHS EARLY:

-- Spain's Socialist Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero, has brought forward general elections set for March 2012 to November 20, 2011. The conservative opposition Popular Party has a healthy poll lead. Spain has gone a long way with its austerity measures but its decision to shelve a partial sale of the state lottery suggests electoral politics are starting to impinge. German Chancellor Angela Merkel urged Spain on Saturday to more to win back market confidence.

DEBT ISSUES:

October 25 - 3, 6-month T-bills

November 3 - Bond auction.

November 3 - Treasury to announce bond calendar for month.

IRELAND:

-- Ireland, as of September 2011, had drawn down just over a third of the 67.5 billion euros in loans it is taking from the EU and the IMF as part of its 85 billion euro bailout package. It has received 8.9 billion euros from the IMF and 15.6 billion from Europe's bailout funds.

-- Officials from the ECB, EC and IMF completed the latest quarterly review of Ireland's bailout on October 20 and said Dublin was meeting all its targets.

-- Dublin has recapitalized the country's four remaining lenders to meet its target under the EU-IMF bailout. It has poured nearly 17 billion euros of state funds into its four remaining lenders bringing the total amount of capital provided by the government to nearly 63 billion euros.

GOALS TO BE MET UNDER EU-IMF PACKAGE:

EARLY NOV - Government will set out a medium-term fiscal consolidation plan for 2012 to 2015 outlining revenue and expenditure adjustments for each year.

Dec 6 - Government will propose a budget for 2012 with a budget adjustment of at least 3.6 billion euros.

End Q4 2011 - The Irish authorities will implement the strategy to underpin the solvency and viability of the credit union sectors.

End Q4 2011 - Government will propose a draft program for the disposal of state assets and discuss it with EU/IMF.

PORTUGAL:

-- Portugal, bailed out to the tune of 78 billion euros, has admitted its accounts fell short of expectations in the first half of the year but said it would meet this year's target agreed with its lenders.

-- Portugal's economy is expected to contract sharply this year and only return to growth in 2013 as the government enacts tough spending cuts and across-the-board tax hikes.

-- Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho has said he could not rule out having to reinforce his country's aid program if it was swept up in a market backwash should Greece default.

POLITICS:

November (dates not set yet) - The Troika of European Commission, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund representatives returns to Lisbon for the second quarterly evaluation of bailout implementation.

November 29 - Final vote on 2012 budget. Government has a solid majority in parliament.

GOVERNMENT DEBT SUPPLY:

November 2 - IGCP debt agency auctions 750 million to 1.25 billion euros in 3-month T-bills.

November 16 - IGCP debt agency auctions 750 million to 1.5 billion euros in 3-month and 6-month T-bills.

December 7 - IGCP debt agency auctions between 750 million and 1.25 billion euros in 3-month T-bills.

December 21 - IGCP debt agency auction 750 million to 1.5 billion euros in 3-month T-bills.

Source: Reuters bureaux

(Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)