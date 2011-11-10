Following are coming events linked to the debt crisis in the euro zone:

EUROPEAN UNION:

November 29 - Meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Brussels.

November 30 - Meeting of EU finance ministers in Brussels.

December 9 - Summit of EU heads of state and government in Brussels.

GREECE:

POLITICS:

-- Former European Central Bank vice-president Lucas Papademos, head of Greece's new coalition government, will pick a new cabinet to ensure the debt-choked country implements a new EU rescue deal and stays in the euro zone.

-- Papademos, a respected figure in European capitals and on financial markets, will seek to implement the 130 billion euro bailout deal agreed on October 26 before calling an early election next year.

-- Once formed, the coalition cabinet will announce its main policy program before a vote of confidence, expected early next week.

-- Greece is awaiting the disbursement of an 8 billion euro tranche under its first bailout as it faces bond redemptions next month.

GOVERNMENT DEBT SUPPLY:

-- Greece's debt agency needs to roll over a total of 3.6 billion euros of T-bills in November -- 2 billion euros of 6-month paper mature on November 11 and 1.6 billion in 3-month T-bills mature on November 18.

-- November 11 - Debt agency sets amount of 3-month T-bills it will auction on November 15.

-- November 15 - Greece auctions 3-month T-bills.

ITALY:

-- Italy has faced a worsening financial emergency as its borrowing costs have risen to the kind of levels which saw Ireland, Portugal and Greece require an international bailout. Ten-year bond yields are above 7 percent.

-- Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has agreed to resign after he failed to secure a majority in a key parliamentary vote this week but he says he will only go when a new financial stability law is passed in parliament.

-- The law is expected to be passed by Saturday or Sunday, meaning Berlusconi should step down before markets re-open on Monday.

POLITICS:

-- President Giorgio Napolitano will sound out potential leaders of a new government to see if a majority in parliament can be formed once the law is passed.

-- Former European Commissioner Mario Monti has emerged as the frontrunner to lead a unity government including technocrats such as Bank of Italy director Fabrizio Saccomanni.

-- If no new government can be formed, Napolitano has said he will call new elections as soon as possible.

DEBT ISSUES:

November 14- Treasury to auction medium to long-term debt.

GERMANY:

POLITICS:

-- The Free Democrats (FDP), junior coalition partner in Chancellor Angela Merkel's center-right government, will hold an internal vote in December to determine their party's stance on German contributions to European bailouts.

-- The FDP will hold a party congress in Frankfurt on November 12-13. The euro debt crisis will be a major theme.

-- Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) will hold a party congress in Leipzig on November 13-15, where the euro crisis will also be a major theme.

-- At some point in the next week or two, either the Bundestag, lower house of parliament, or the parliaments budget committee will vote on the framework for the European Financial Stability Facility. No date has been set yet.

SPAIN:

REFORM:

-- The Bank of Spain took over three unlisted saving banks to wrap up a restructuring process. State and private investors injected 13.4 billion euros into the savings banks, known as cajas, at the end of the process, a fraction of that estimated by analysts.

-- Spanish banks would need to raise 26 billion euros of capital by the end of June to shore up their balance sheets, EU politicians said at the end of October.

-- Santander said its capital shortfall is 15 billion euros, or 6.5 billion after a convertible bond benefit. While peer BBVA needs 7.1 billion euros and Banco Popular needs 2.4 billion.

GENERAL ELECTIONS FOUR MONTHS EARLY:

-- Spain's Socialist Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero, has brought forward general elections set for March 2012 to November 20, 2011. The conservative opposition Popular Party has a healthy poll lead.

-- Spain has gone a long way with its austerity measures but its decision to shelve a partial sale of the state lottery suggests electoral politics are starting to impinge.

-- Prime ministerial hopefuls include Alfredo Perez Rubalcaba for the Socialists and Mariano Rajoy for the center-right People's Party.

-- Rajoy has a healthy lead in the polls and could steal a parliamentary majority if votes on the day reflect recent surveys.

DATA RELEASES

November 11 - Q3 GDP flash release.

November 15 - Inflation October final.

November 16 - GDP final Q3.

November 29 - Retail sales, October

November 29 - Nov inflation data, flash.

December 2 - Nov jobless figures from Labour Ministry.

DEBT ISSUES:

November 15 - 12, 18-month T-bills.

November 17 - New 10-year bond.

November 22 - 3, 6-month T-bills.

December 1 - New 3-year bond.

December 1 - Treasury set to announce bond auction plans for December.

IRELAND:

-- Ireland, as of October 2011, had drawn down just over 40 percent of the 67.5 billion euros in loans it is taking from the EU and the IMF as part of its 85 billion euro bailout package. It has received 8.9 billion euros from the IMF and 18.1 billion from Europe's bailout funds.

-- Officials from the ECB, European Commission and IMF completed the latest quarterly review of Ireland's bailout on October 20 and said Dublin was meeting all its targets.

-- Dublin has recapitalized the country's four remaining lenders to meet its target under the EU/IMF bailout. It has poured nearly 17 billion euros of state funds into its four remaining lenders bringing the total amount of capital provided by the government to nearly 63 billion euros.

GOALS TO BE MET UNDER EU/IMF PACKAGE:

December 6 - The government will propose a budget for 2012 with a budget adjustment of at least 3.6 billion euros.

End Q4 2011 - The Irish authorities will implement the strategy to underpin the solvency and viability of the credit union sectors.

End Q4 2011 - The government will propose a draft program for the disposal of state assets and discuss it with EU/IMF.

DATA DUE FOR RELEASE:

November 16 - Preliminary external trade statistics for September.

November 16 - Irish PM Kenny speaks in Berlin alongside German Finance Minister Schaeuble.

November 17 - Government to update parliament on its plans to reform spending.

PORTUGAL:

-- Portugal, bailed out to the tune of 78 billion euros, has admitted its accounts fell short of expectations in the first half of the year but said it would meet this year's target agreed with its lenders.

-- Portugal's economy is expected to contract sharply this year and next, only returning to growth in 2013 as the government enacts tough spending cuts and across-the-board tax hikes.

-- Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho has said he could not rule out having to reinforce his country's aid program if it was swept up in a market backwash should Greece default.

POLITICS:

Through November 18 - The troika of European Commission, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund representatives is in Lisbon for the second quarterly evaluation of bailout implementation.

November 10-11 - Parliament starts 2012 budget debates in plenary session, votes on the bill in first reading.

November 22 - Parliament expected to discuss and vote on the government's plan to recapitalize banks.

November 24 - General strike against austerity organized by the country's two main unions, CGTP and UGT.

November 26 - Youth movements organize rally in Lisbon to protest against austerity in follow-up to October 15 "Day of Rage" against the world's financial system.

November 29 - Final vote on 2012 budget. Government has a solid majority in parliament.

GOVERNMENT DEBT SUPPLY:

November 16 - IGCP debt agency auctions 750 million to 1.5 billion euros in 3-month and 6-month T-bills.

December 7 - IGCP debt agency auctions between 750 million and 1.25 billion euros in 3-month T-bills.

December 21 - IGCP debt agency auction 750 million to 1.5 billion euros in 3-month T-bills.

