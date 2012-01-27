Following are coming events linked to the debt crisis in the euro zone:

EUROPEAN UNION:

January 30 - Summit of EU heads of state and government in Brussels, expected to discuss "fiscal compact" on tighter budgetary controls and other measures to deal with the sovereign debt crisis in Europe, including the euro zone's European Stability Mechanism (ESM) permanent bailout fund. Also to discuss ways to boost growth and jobs in the European Union.

February 20 - Eurogroup meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Brussels.

February 21 - Ecofin meeting of European Union finance ministers in Brussels.

March 1-2 - Summit of EU heads of state and government in Brussels.

March 12 - Eurogroup meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Brussels.

March 13 - Ecofin meeting of European Union finance ministers in Brussels.

March 30/31 - Informal meeting of European Union finance ministers in Copenhagen.

May 14 - Eurogroup meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Brussels.

May 15 - Ecofin meeting of European Union finance ministers in Brussels.

June 20 - Eurogroup meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Luxembourg.

June 21 - Ecofin meeting of European Union finance ministers in Luxembourg.

June 28/29 - Summit of EU heads of state and government in Brussels.

GREECE:

POLITICS:

-- Talks between Greece and its creditors on a bond swap scheme, dubbed private sector involvement (PSI), have entered their final stretch. Greece hopes to complete talks on the PSI as early as this week. International Institute of Finance bank lobby head Charles Dallara was due to return to Athens on Thursday.

-- A deal must be clinched to ensure there is enough time for the debt exchange to be wrapped up and funding by international lenders to be in place before a 14.5 billion euro government bond matures on March 20.

-- IMF and EU inspectors in Athens continue high stake talks to flesh out a new bailout program that Greece needs to avert default. They will assess progress on reforms and reducing deficits versus targets set in a bailout program and whether a deal with private bondholders to cut the nation's debt burden will render it sustainable in the long term before freeing up further lending.

GOVERNMENT DEBT SUPPLY:

-- Athens is expected to continue monthly auctions of 3- and 6-month T-bills in February as it needs to refinance a total of 2.6 billion euros of maturing bills. Monthly T-bill sales are Greece's sole source of market funding.

-- February 7 - Auction of 6-month T-bills.

-- February 14 - Auction of 3-month T-bills.

DATA:

-- January 27 - December producer price inflation y/y.

-- January 31 - November retail sales y/y.

-- February 1 - January PMI

-- February 6 - October Construction

-- February 9 - December Industrial Output

-- February 9 - January CPI

-- February 9 - November Unemployment (monthly)

ITALY:

-- Prime Minister Mario Monti has presented measures to deregulate services ranging from taxi drivers and pharmacists to lawyers and newsagents, with the aim of boosting competition and improving Italy's dismal economic growth. The measures, now before parliament, have sparked strikes from taxi drivers. Many other categories affected also plan strikes and protests.

-- The government is now in talks with trade unions over reform of the labor market. Monti says he wants to reform a system that offers too much protection to salaried employees in medium-sized and large companies, while offering virtually no rights or protection to growing legions of mostly young people on temporary contracts. Monti aims to present legislation by the middle of February.

-- The deregulation plans follow an austerity program already approved by parliament which includes the reintroduction of a housing tax, pension reform and spending cuts. Truck drivers are striking against rising fuel costs caused by a hike in excise duties included in the plan. Their protests have blocked motorways around Italy, halted production at major companies unable to receive supplies, and left shelves half empty in supermarkets.

-- A number of relatively successful bond auctions have brought Italy's 10-year bond yields down to around 6 percent from peaks around 7.5 percent near the end of last year. The spread with safer German Bunds has fallen to around 4.2 percent, down sharply from highs around 5.5 percent.

POLITICS:

-- Monti is heading to an EU leaders' summit on January 30, where he will push for an increase in the size of the European Union's bailout fund.

DEBT ISSUES:

January 27 - Auction of 11 billion euros of short-term bills (BOTs).

January 30 - Auction of up to 8 billion euros of medium- to long-term debt (BTPs)

February 8 - Announcement of amount of BOTs to be sold at auction on February 13.

February 9 - Announcement of amount of BTPs to be sold at auction on February 14.

GERMANY:

POLITICS

-- February 2 - Chancellor Angela Merkel travels to China, where she will address trade issues and the euro zone debt crisis, likely encouraging Chinese investment in Europe and the purchasing of euro zone sovereign debt.

-- February 3 - Merkel meets senior Chinese leaders before flying to visit German businesses in Guangdong, China's export hub.

ECONOMY:

-- January 30 - Consumer prices

-- January 31 - Retail sales

-- February 1 - Manufacturing PMI

-- February 3 - Services PMI

DEBT:

-- Feb 1. - 10-year Bund top-up.

SPAIN:

REFORM:

January 27 - Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy is expected to approve budget stability reforms that set a debt break and deficit limits for the central government and autonomous regions as one of his first tasks as prime minister.

-- Labor market and financial sector reforms are also expected to be high on the agenda. Expect labor reform on February 3, followed by financial sector reforms by mid-month.

DATA RELEASES:

January 27 - Q4 unemployment figure.

January 27 - Retail sales December

January 30 - GDP Flash Q4.

January 31 - Inflation flash January

February 2 - January Jobless data.

DEBT ISSUES:

February 2 - Bond auction, details TBC

IRELAND:

-- Ireland, as of December 2011, had drawn down just 34.5 billion of the 67.5 billion euros in loans it is taking from the EU and the IMF as part of its three-year 85 billion euro bailout package agreed in November 2010.

-- Officials from the ECB, European Commission and IMF completed the latest quarterly review of Ireland's bailout on January 19 and said Dublin was meeting all its targets. [ID:nL6E8CJ2K9]

-- Dublin has recapitalized the country's four remaining lenders to meet its target under the EU/IMF bailout. It has poured nearly 17 billion euros of state funds into its four remaining lenders, bringing the total amount of capital provided by the government to nearly 63 billion euros.

GOALS TO BE MET UNDER EU/IMF PACKAGE:

End Q1 2012 - Government will introduce a fiscal responsibility bill, including provisions for fiscal rules and the Fiscal Advisory Council.

End April 2012 - Government to introduce legislation to reform the personal debt regime in order to lower the cost and increase the speed of proceedings.

November 2012 - Results of fresh bank stress tests to be published.

DATA DUE FOR RELEASE:

February 1 Unemployment statistics for January

PORTUGAL:

-- Portugal, bailed out to the tune of 78 billion euros, said it met its 2011 budget deficit target agreed with its lenders using extraordinary, one-off measures and expects to meet the 2012 goal after deepening its austerity drive.

-- The troika of lenders said last November it was satisfied with Portugal's performance under the bailout, but told it to avoid relying on one-off measures in the future and to deliver on structural reforms.

-- Portugal's economy is expected to contract a steep 3 percent this year after an estimated GDP drop of 1.6 percent in 2011 as the government enacts tough spending cuts and across-the-board tax hikes.

POLITICS:

January 27 - Alberto Joao Jardim, leader of the autonomous region of Madeira, to announce and enact austerity plan for his archipelago, which earlier upset the government with unreported debt.

February 2 - Nationwide transport strike supported by two largest umbrella unions.

February 3 - Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho takes part in parliament debate.

February 11 - Nationwide rallies against austerity, labor market reforms, organized by CGTP union.

February (no dates set yet) - European Commission, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund inspectors to assess Portugal's performance under the bailout.

GOVERNMENT DEBT SUPPLY:

February 1 - IGCP debt agency offers between 1.25 billion and 1.5 billion euros in 3-month and 6-month T-bills.

February 15 - IGCP debt agency offers between 1.5 billion euros and 1.75 billion euros total in 3-month and 6-month T-bills.

March 21 - IGCP debt agency offers between 750 million euros and 1 billion euros total in 4-month and 6-month T-bills.

