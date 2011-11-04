Following are coming events linked to the debt crisis in the euro zone:

EUROPEAN UNION:

November 7 - Meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Brussels.

November 8 - Meeting of EU finance ministers in Brussels.

November 29 - Meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Brussels.

November 30 - Meeting of EU finance ministers in Brussels.

December 9 - Summit of EU heads of state and government in Brussels.

G7/G8/G20 MEETINGS:

November 4 - G20 annual summit continues in Cannes, France.

GREECE:

POLITICS:

-- Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou faces a cliff-hanger confidence vote on Friday after his plan for a referendum on an EU/IMF bailout backfired spectacularly.

GOVERNMENT DEBT SUPPLY:

-- Greece's debt agency needs to roll over a total of 3.6 billion euros of T-bills in November -- 2 billion euros of 6-month paper mature on November 11 and 1.6 billion in 3-month T-bills on November 18.

-- November 4 - Debt agency sets amount of 6-month T-bills it will auction on November 8.

ITALY:

-- Italy, under fierce pressure from financial markets and European peers, has agreed to have the IMF and the EU monitor its progress with long delayed reforms of pensions, labor markets and privatization, senior EU sources said on Friday.

-- After heavy pressure from France and Germany, the government promised additional measures including a rise in the pension age to 67 by 2026, a loosening of job protection and new rules allowing civil servants to be put on so-called Cassa Integrazione, mandatory stand down at minimum pay.

-- Italian bonds have been hit by a new wave of selling this week as markets reeled from Greece's surprise decision to hold a referendum on its bailout package.

-- Italy's President Giorgio Napolitano has stepped up pressure on Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, repeating demands for urgent reforms and indicating that he could consider options for an alternative government.

POLITICS:

November - Potentially sensitive political discussions on implementing the new reform measures promised by the government. Unions have already expressed strong opposition to weakening job protection measures. Relations within Berlusconi's center-right coalition already severely strained over pension reforms.

DEBT ISSUES:

November 10- Italian treasury to hold auction of short term bills (BOTs)

November 14- Treasury to auction medium to long term debt

GERMANY:

POLITICS:

-- The Free Democrats (FDP), junior coalition partner in Chancellor Angela Merkel's center-right government, will hold an internal vote in December to determine their party's stance on German contributions to European bailouts. [ID:nL5E7L4413]

-- The FDP will hold a party congress in Frankfurt from November 12 to 13. The euro debt crisis will be a major theme.

-- Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) will hold a party congress in Leipzig November 13 to 15, where the euro crisis will also be a major theme.

-- At some point in the next week or two, either the Bundestag, lower house of parliament, or the parliaments budget committee will vote on the EFSF framework. No date has been set yet.

SPAIN:

REFORM:

-- The Bank of Spain took over three unlisted saving banks to wrap up a restructuring process. State and private investors injected 13.4 billion euros into the savings banks, known as cajas, at the end of the process, a fraction of that estimated by analysts.

Spanish banks would need to raise 26 billion euros of capital by the end of Juneto shore up their balance sheets, EU politicians said end-October.

Santander said its capital shortfall is 15 billion euros, or 6.5 billion after a convertible bond benefit. While peer BBVA needs 7.1 billion euros and Banco Popular needs 2.4 billion.

GENERAL ELECTIONS FOUR MONTHS EARLY:

-- Spain's Socialist Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero, has brought forward general elections set for March 2012 to November 20, 2011. The conservative opposition Popular Party has a healthy poll lead.

Spain has gone a long way with its austerity measures but its decision to shelve a partial sale of the state lottery suggests electoral politics are starting to impinge.

Prime Ministerial hopefuls Alfredo Perez Rubalcaba for the Socialists and Mariano Rajoy for the center-right People's Party are set to hold a televised debate November 7.

DATA RELEASES

November 4 - Industrial output September

November 11 - Q3 GDP flash release

November 15 - Inflation October final

November 16 - GDP final Q3

November 29 - Retail sales, October

November 29 - Nov inflation data, flash

DEBT ISSUES:

November 15 - 12, 18-month T-bills

November 22 - 3, 6-month T-bills

IRELAND:

-- Ireland, as of October 2011, had drawn down just over 40 percent of the 67.5 billion euros in loans it is taking from the EU and the IMF as part of its 85 billion euro bailout package. It has received 8.9 billion euros from the IMF and 18.1 billion from Europe's bailout funds.

-- Officials from the ECB, EC and IMF completed the latest quarterly review of Ireland's bailout on October 20 and said Dublin was meeting all its targets.

-- Dublin has recapitalised the country's four remaining lenders to meet its target under the EU-IMF bailout. It has poured nearly 17 billion euros of state funds into its four remaining lenders bringing the total amount of capital provided by the government to nearly 63 billion euros.

GOALS TO BE MET UNDER EU-IMF PACKAGE:

November 4 - Government will set out a medium-term fiscal consolidation plan for 2012 to 2015 outlining revenue and expenditure adjustments for each year.

December 6 - Government will propose a budget for 2012 with a budget adjustment of at least 3.6 billion euros.

End Q4 2011 - The Irish authorities will implement the strategy to underpin the solvency and viability of the credit union sectors.

End Q4 2011 - Government will propose a draft program for the disposal of state assets and discuss it with EU/IMF.

DATA DUE FOR RELEASE:

November 4 - Government to unveil medium term fiscal adjustment targets.

November 10 - Consumer Price Index for October

PORTUGAL:

-- Portugal, bailed out to the tune of 78 billion euros, has admitted its accounts fell short of expectations in the first half of the year but said it would meet this year's target agreed with its lenders.

-- Portugal's economy is expected to contract sharply this year and next, only returning to growth in 2013 as the government enacts tough spending cuts and across-the-board tax hikes.

-- Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho has said he could not rule out having to reinforce his country's aid program if it was swept up in a market backwash should Greece default.

POLITICS:

November 7 - The Troika of European Commission, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund representatives returns to Lisbon for the second quarterly evaluation of bailout implementation.

November 10-11 - Parliament starts 2012 budget debates in plenary session.

November 24 - General strike against austerity organised by the country's two main unions, CGTP and UGT.

November 26 - Youth movements organize rally in Lisbon to protest against austerity in follow-up to October 15 "Day of Rage" against the world's financial system.

November 29 - Final vote on 2012 budget. Government has a solid majority in parliament.

GOVERNMENT DEBT SUPPLY:

November 16 - IGCP debt agency auctions 750 million to 1.5 billion euros in 3-month and 6-month T-bills.

December 7 - IGCP debt agency auctions between 750 million and 1.25 billion euros in 3-month T-bills.

December 21 - IGCP debt agency auction 750 million to 1.5 billion euros in 3-month T-bills.

Source: Reuters bureaux

(Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit;)