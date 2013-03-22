Finland's Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen arrives at the EU council headquarters for an European Union leaders summit meeting to discuss the European Union's long-term budget in Brussels February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule

SAARISELKA, Finland Finnish Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen said on Friday it was "fair and right" that a solution to the Cyprus crisis should include a greater burden on holders of big bank deposits.

"In a normal market economy an investor always has a risk of losing money," he told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of European policymakers in Lapland, as markets awaited a Cyprus deal to raise billions of euros and unlock a bailout from the European Union.

"That's why I think it's fair and right, and also part of a normal market economy, that owners of a bank, investors, and biggest depositors - who can be seen as investors - take their own responsibility, in one way or another."

(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; editing by Ron Askew)