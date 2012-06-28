PARIS French President Francois Hollande said on Thursday that Paris and Berlin were in broad agreement on measures to stimulate growth but had not yet hammered out a deal on short-term steps to stabilize the euro zone's most fragile economies.

"There are points in common on growth luckily, (German Chancellor Angela) Merkel has moved in the direction I wanted," he told France 2 television before taking the train to Brussels for a two-day EU leaders summit.

"There is also an agreement on the financial transaction tax, but we still need one on stability. There are ongoing discussions, it's normal," he added. "We need to act in support of the countries which need it: Spain and Italy."

