Oil ticks up on supply cuts, but rising U.S. output caps gains
SINGAPORE Oil prices edged higher on Monday, with Brent oil set to rise for five out of seven sessions as a global supply glut appears to ease, but rising U.S. production limited gains.
PARIS France and Finland want solutions agreed in the next few weeks to the debt crises in Spain and Greece, President Francois Hollande said on Tuesday following a meeting with Finnish Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen.
"On Spain and Greece, we both agreed that decisions should be taken in the next few weeks," Hollande told reporters, after the pair discussed their positions ahead of an October 18-19 European Union Summit.
Greece is haggling with the EU and International Monetary Fund lenders over a new installment of financial aid, while Spain is on the verge of becoming the next euro zone country to request a bailout for its public finances.
(Reporting by Julien Ponthus; Writing by Vicky Buffery)
SINGAPORE Oil prices edged higher on Monday, with Brent oil set to rise for five out of seven sessions as a global supply glut appears to ease, but rising U.S. production limited gains.
NEW YORK The lobby group for Wall Street's structured finance companies has partnered with the trade association for the blockchain industry to explore ways blockchain technology can streamline the $1.9 trillion U.S. securitization market.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump's first budget proposal will spare big social welfare programs such as Social Security and Medicare from any cuts, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in an interview broadcast on Sunday.