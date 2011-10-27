PARIS French Finance Minister Francois Baroin said on Thursday the agreement to save Greece was an ambitious and global response that has effectively saved the euro.

"It's that will sort things out, that will get the euro zone out of trouble, that will enable the economy to rebound and will stabilize the euro zone and global growth," Baroin told RTL radio in an interview.

"In that sense it's an ambitious, global and credible response."

Asked if the deal had saved the euro, Baroin said, "Yes, of course. There was a risk of contagion, it was a systemic crisis."

