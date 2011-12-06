PARIS The French government said it will take seriously a warning by Standard & Poor's that its AAA credit rating could be cut by two notches but it does not see the need for further budget cuts or expect difficulties issuing debt next year.

S&P said late on Monday, on the heels of a Franco-German accord to push for treaty change to tighten fiscal governance in the 17-member euro zone, that it could hit the bloc with a mass downgrade if there is no convincing deal at an EU summit on Friday.

"It's a threat, it's not a decision. Of course it must be taken seriously," Foreign Minister Alain Juppe told RTL radio, adding: "We know that we have more efforts to make than others, that's certain."

Finance Minister Francois Baroin said S&P's announcement had not taken into consideration Monday's Franco-German proposals to have treaty changes fixed by March that would centralize control over government's efforts to improve public finances and allow for more automatic sanctions for rule-breakers.

France has been under the spotlight of rating agencies for months as it has the highest debt and deficit levels of the 6 triple-A rated euro zone countries.

Reflecting the extra concern over France, S&P said it could cut its prized AAA rating by two notches, as opposed to one notch for triple-A rated euro zone peers.

Late on Monday, Baroin said France's centre-right government

would not impose a fresh round of austerity in response to the S&P warning, having already announced two budget-trimming packages in recent months.

President Nicolas Sarkozy is caught between needing to appease voters ahead of an April presidential election and pressure from financial markets to make new budgetary efforts in response to a faltering economy and a possible need to aid banks exposed to indebted euro peripherals.

"I think they will end up having to (unveil more austerity), even if it's not good election-wise, because if France loses its AAA the EFSF will as well and perhaps even the EIB too -- despite its fortunate backing from the UK -- which will make it impossible for these institutions to access the market," said Yannick Naud, portfolio manager at Glendevon King Asset Management.

The left-leaning daily Liberation noted in an editorial that: "At a time when recession looms, it's not enough to reassure the markets, one must also reassure the people."

Even a one-notch French downgrade would suck France into the core of the euro zone sovereign debt crisis and could hit the No. 2 euro zone economy with up to 3 billion euros a year in extra interest payments on its public debt.

Asked on I<tele television if France would be able to raise the necessary funding in 2012, and have enough to pay its civil servants, Baroin said he did not foresee any problems.

"We managed it without any difficulty last week, we had a (bond) auction that took place in very good conditions and we won't have any difficulty naturally in placing our debt," he said.

In a statement following the S&P warning, Sarkozy and Merkel said they took note of it but stressed that the proposals they presented earlier in Paris would boost stability in the bloc and said they were both determined to see the plans through.

(Reporting by Catherine Bremer, Alexandria Sage, Patrick Vignal and Lionel Laurent; Writing by Catherine Bremer; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Chris Pizzey)