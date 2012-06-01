PARIS French President Francois Hollande and Irish leader Enda Kenny agreed in a telephone conservation on Friday to work together on a strategy to spur a recovery in economic growth and employment in Europe ahead of an EU leaders summit later this month.

"They emphasized the existence of a broad consensus in Europe on the need to combine budget responsibility and growth," France's presidential palace said in a statement following the conversation.

"They agreed on the need to work together on a strategy to boost growth and employment in Europe, in close relation with our European partners, and to propose ambitious decisions in this sense to the next European Council on June 28-29."

