WASHINGTON Treasury Secretary won't push European finance ministers to increase the size of their bailout fund when he joins them at a Friday meeting in Poland, a U.S. official said on Tuesday.

"Geithner does not plan to advocate for a bigger EFSF," the official said, referring to the 440 billion euro ($601 billion) European Financial Stability Facility they have established to help debt-strapped member countries.

