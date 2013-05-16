BERLIN The European Central Bank should stop buying Italian government debt if Italy failed to meet its debt reduction requirements, a senior ally of German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in a newspaper interview published on Thursday.

The ECB pointed out, however, that it has not bought any bonds in some time, and that is has terminated its Securities Markets Programme (SMP) under which it bought more than 200 billion euros worth of government debt, including around 100 billion of Italian bonds.

The SMP initially helped stem the region's debt crisis, but analysts said it also reduced indebted countries' reform drive and became increasingly ineffective.

Michael Meister, deputy parliamentary floor leader in Merkel's Christian Democrats, also told the Neue Osnabruecker Zeitung newspaper that Italy and France need to work harder and faster to resolve their structural problems.

His comments came just as Germany's campaign for the September election gets into full swing.

"The credibility of the ECB requires that it demand Italy to meet its obligations," he said. "If Italy does not do that, the basis for the ECB's bond-buying programme is no longer applicable."

Meister added: "The ECB should thus not buy any further bonds without a critical examination of the obligations that Italy has promised. It (the ECB) has already been skating on thin ice. It should concentrate on monetary policy."

"The SMP programme was discontinued in September 2012 and there have been no bond purchases at all since the first week of March 2012," an ECB spokeman said.

The ECB has replaced the SMP with a yet-to-be-activated Outright Monetary Transactions programme, which is based on strict conditionality. Any purchases would be halted if a state failed to abide by programme conditions, the ECB has said.

Meister said Italy urgently needed to work on improving its competitiveness and consolidating its budget.

"That's the job of national political leaders and not the ECB," he said. He added the new Italian government was capable of taking the necessary action and the country has a relatively strong industry.

