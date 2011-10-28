BERLIN Germany's parliament can still take decisions on the euro zone bailout fund despite Friday's decision by the constitutional court to suspend a special parliamentary committee intended for this purpose, a finance ministry spokesman said.

Germany's constitutional court temporarily suspended the use of a special parliamentary committee to take decisions in urgent matter on the euro zone bailout fund on behalf of lawmakers in the Bundestag lower house of parliament.

Two lawmaker had lodged a complaint with the court on Thursday, arguing that the special committee breached Germany's basic law as it transferred powers from a full session of the Bundestag to a committee in a matter concerning the budget.

This latest development could slow down decision-making in Germany on the bailout issues that are central to tackling the euro zone debt crisis, as either the full budget committee or a full Bundestag session would have to be called.

Following a Constitutional Court ruling last month that gave a bigger say to German lawmakers on matters involving the rescue fund -- the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) -- the German government has to get approval from parliament's budget committee for participation in euro zone bailouts.

The nine-person committee was created to represent the larger budget committee in particularly urgent or confidential matters.

(Reporting by Sarah Marsh and Alexandra Hudson)