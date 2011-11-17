BERLIN It would be a "deadly sin" for the European Central Bank to extend bond purchases to stem the euro zone debt crisis, the head of the German government's panel of economic advisers said on Thursday, contradicting calls by another panel member this week.

"All historical experience, not least in Germany, shows that the monetarization of state debt is one of the "deadly sins of a central bank," Wolfgang Franz told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

"It (the ECB) not only loses its independence but in addition, it leads to the danger of inflation," said Franz, adding that such action would also be an illegitimate mutualization of debt by he ECB.

Franz is the head of Germany's panel of so-called "wisemen" who advise the government on economic policy, although their influence is limited.

Fellow panel member Peter Bofinger said earlier this week that it was time for the bank to step in and become the euro zone's lender of last resort to avoid a meltdown of its financial system.

The government, however, remains firmly opposed and German Chancellor Angela Merkel made clear again on Wednesday she would resist pressure, notably from France, to use the ECB to solve the crisis, saying EU rules prohibited such action.

ECB policymakers also argue it is up to governments to implement reforms to resolve the debt crisis.

