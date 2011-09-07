BRUSSELS The EU Commission said on Wednesday it was satisfied with a ruling by Germany's highest court to give parliament more say in euro zone rescue packages and added that an international mission would return to Athens in mid-September.

"It is now time for the German government and the German parliament to take this ruling into account," Commission spokesman Amadeu Altafaj told a regular briefing.

On Greece, the Commission said the paused discussions between the debt-choked nation and its EU/IMF/ECB troika of lenders would soon resume.

"We're thinking in terms of the troika going back to Athens in mid-September," Altafaj said.