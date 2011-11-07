BERLIN Chancellor Angela Merkel and Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou agreed in a phone call on Monday that Greece's transition government must stick to an agreement reached with the European Union in a Brussels summit last month.

Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert told a news conference: "Both partners agreed (in their phone call) that it was an essential task of the transition government to ensure for a complete implementation of all the agreements reached in Brussels on October 26 and October 27. The new parliamentary elections can only take place once this task has been fulfilled."

(Reporting By Stephen Brown and Erik Kirschbaum)