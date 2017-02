BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel has called new Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras to wish him "luck and success for the difficult work ahead of him" and to invite him to Berlin, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said.

"The Chancellor hopes for good cooperation with Prime Minister Samaras and his government, and has invited him for a visit to Berlin," Seibert said in a statement.

(Reporting By Sarah Marsh and Michelle Martin)