Wall St. flat as banks, Amgen weigh; Adobe rallies
NEW YORK U.S. stocks dipped on Friday as bank shares fell alongside Treasury yields while Adobe helped buoy the S&P tech sector and the Nasdaq Composite.
BRUSSELS Germany, Europe's biggest economy, should increase its public investment to help boost the rate of economic growth, the chairman of euro zone finance ministers Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Thursday, adding to calls on a reluctant Berlin to act.
"There are a few countries that have the fiscal space to increase their public investments at the moment. One country, also the largest economy, has that possibility and I hope that they will," Dijsselbloem told a conference in Brussels.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Robin Emmott)
NEW YORK A global stocks index touched a fresh record high on Friday, wrapping up a week when many of the world's major central banks either raised interest rates or signaled they might do so, underlining confidence about economic growth and inflation.
NEW YORK The dollar fell to a five-week low on Friday, remaining under pressure for a third straight session after the Federal Reserve quashed hopes for a further bull run in the currency by keeping a gradual pace to its monetary tightening policy.