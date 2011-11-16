BERLIN Eurogroup head Jean-Claude Juncker was quoted in a German newspaper on Wednesday saying that Germany's debt level is worrying and even higher than Spain's.

In an interview to appear in Thursday's General-Anzeiger newspaper in Bonn, Juncker also said it would be a disastrous scenario if Greece were to exit the euro zone.

"I consider the level of German debts to be a cause for concern," Juncker said.

"Germany has higher debts than Spain," he added. "The only thing is that here (in Germany) no one wants to know about that."

Juncker said Greece was on the right path. But if it were to leave the euro zone it would lead to a "disastrous scenario".

(Reporting By Erik Kirschbaum and Veronica Ek)