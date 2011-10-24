BERLIN A German government spokesman said on Monday that two options remain on the negotiating table regarding ways of leveraging the euro zone bailout fund, which were not mutually exclusive and did not involve the European Central Bank.

"There are two options on the table for making the most efficient possible use of the EFSF and neither of them involve the ECB, as was discussed yesterday in Brussels," said Steffen Seibert.

"They will now be technically studied and elaborated so that we will be in a position by Wednesday to talk about what will be implemented," he told a news conference.

(Reporting by Gernot Heller, Annika Breidthardt and Sarah Marsh; Writing by Stephen Brown)