BERLIN No one should expect a major breakthrough on Tuesday when German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy meet to address the euro zone debt crisis, her spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Monday.

Seibert added at a news conference that if Sarkozy brings up the issue Merkel would not block a discussion. He said Germany has no indications it is an issue Sarkozy wants to bring up.

He also said the German government was delighted that other countries have taken steps against naked short selling. "We're extremely pleased that other EU states have joined us," he said. "The more the merrier."

(Reporting by Erik Kirschabum and Brian Rohan)