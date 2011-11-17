BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel reiterated on Thursday her opposition to a greater role for the European Central Bank in helping to solve the euro zone debt crisis, saying political action was required.

"I am convinced that only political solutions can resolve the situation," Merkel told an industry event in Berlin.

"If politicians think the ECB can solve the euro crisis, then they are mistaken," she said, adding that even if the ECB assumed a role as a lender of last resort, it would not solve the crisis.

Merkel also said it required a big dose of political sensitivity to ease tensions between euro zone members and states who are part of the EU but are not part of the currency union.

