BERLIN Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday reacted with reservation to calls for Germany to increase its contributions to euro zone rescue efforts after Standard & Poor's downgrading of the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) to AA+.

"I'm still searching for what more Germany should do for other Euro zone countries," Merkel said at a news conference when asked if Germany should show more solidarity after the downgrading.

EU paymaster Germany has rejected raising its contribution to either the EFSF or the European Stability Mechanism. The Netherlands, Finland and Luxembourg, which along with Berlin kept their triple-A status, also ruled out putting up more money.

(Reporting By Erik Kirschbaum and Andreas Rinke)