BERLIN An agreement by European leaders on measures to tackle the euro zone debt crisis and help Greece is an important basis for the stabilization of the common currency, German Economy Minister Philipp Roesler said on Thursday.

"The decisions which are now being made are good news for Germany and good news for Europe," Roesler, also head of Chancellor Angela Merkel's junior coalition partner the Free Democrats (FDP), told reporters.

He also said the deal offered short-term solutions and smoothed the way for treaty changes which would be important for a long-term stabilization.

(Reporting By Gernot Heller)