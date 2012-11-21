BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday euro zone governments and the IMF agreed on a Greek debt buyback program among a series of measures aimed at covering the country's financing needs.

Schaeuble also told reporters none of the measures under consideration to help Greece would affect Germany's 2013 budget plan and said the Bundestag lower house of parliament should be able to vote on further aid for Athens by the end of next week.

"Additional measures are needed (for Greece) and we have spoken about this intensively with the International Monetary Fund. We agree essentially that the (financing) gap can and will be filled, that a buyback program of Greek debt on the market will be carried out," he said.

Schaeuble was speaking after euro zone finance ministers and the IMF failed for a second week to reach a deal to release emergency aid for Greece.

