MARSEILLE, France German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday he regretted but respected the decision of Juergen Stark to quit his post on the European Central Bank's executive board.

Schaeuble told ZDF television that he expected a German candidate to succeed Stark. He said his successor will pursue the same policies of stability as Stark.

"We're not speculating now but taking note of the resignation of Mr stark with regret and respect," Schaeuble said.

(Reporting By Annika Breidhardt and Noah Barkin; writing by Erik Kirschbaum)