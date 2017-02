BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday that the euro zone's debt crisis was beginning to hit the real economy and urged vigilance to prevent contagion from infecting banks and insurance firms.

Speaking at an insurance industry event in Berlin, Schaeuble said it was clear that the crisis was creating rising uncertainty among investors, but called a spike in bond yields in some euro zone countries overdone and difficult to justify.

