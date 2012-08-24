BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande discussed Spain in their meeting on Thursday and would like to see results soon of an audit on its banking sector, which has already sought a 100-billion euro European lifeline.

"The topic of Spain was also talked about yesterday and there was agreement that it would be nice and would make sense if the report on the Spanish banks would be available soon," Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert said.

Seibert declined to comment on the likelihood that Spain would seek a full bailout.

Reuters reported on Thursday that Spain is negotiating with euro zone partners over conditions for aid to bring down its borrowing costs, though the country has not made a final decision to request a bailout. (Reporting by Annika Breidthardt and Stephen Brown)