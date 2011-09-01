BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble believes changes to the European Union's underlying treaty are necessary to carry out the economic reforms needed to ensure euro zone stability, he was quoted as saying by Bild newspaper in Friday's edition.

The paper said Schaeuble told senior members of Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union, the party to which he also belongs, that the EU needed to transfer more economic policy powers to the EU's executive commission in Brussels.

The brief summary of the article seen in advance by Reuters did not give further details.

Schaeuble believed this was necessary "even when we know how difficult a treaty change is," the paper quoted him as saying.

Some EU member states are unwilling to get involved in further treaty changes after the Lisbon Treaty took nearly a decade to negotiate before coming into effect in late 2009.

But some leaders including Merkel have argued that a treaty change could help enforce fiscal rules to avoid repeats of the debt crises plaguing members of the euro zone, such as Greece, Ireland and Portugal, which have required costly bailouts.

