Oil gains as bullish bets on rising prices hit record high
LONDON Oil prices rose on Monday as investors showed record confidence in prices rising further, though gains were capped by the prospect of faster growth in U.S. oil production.
WASHINGTON President Barack Obama and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday praised a new European Union deal designed to stave off a chaotic Greek debt default, the White House said.
White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters that Obama had spoken with Merkel in a phone call in which the two leaders agreed that the planned EU fiscal pact, recent actions by the European Central Bank, and reforms by Spain and Italy were also positive steps in reducing the euro zone crisis.
"The president thanked the chancellor for her leadership and welcomed last night's agreement in Europe on a new rescue program for Greece to help reduce its debt to sustainable levels," Jay Carney told reporters.
(Reporting By Laura Macinnis; Editing by Sandra Maler)
NEW YORK Warren Buffett, chairman and chief executive of Berkshire Hathaway Inc , told CNBC on Monday that his conglomerate had purchased about 120 million shares of Apple Inc. in 2017 and that U.S. stocks were not in "bubble territory."
WASHINGTON Contracts to buy previously owned U.S. homes dropped in January on a shortage of inventory in the Midwest and West regions, the National Association of Realtors said on Monday.