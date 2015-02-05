VIENNA Austria's Chancellor Werner Faymann said Greece's Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras knows his proposals on dealing with Greek debt should be founded on his predecessor's commitments, based on the need for austerity.

Faymann had a phone conversation with Tsipras late on Wednesday and said an agreement on an extension of debt maturities based on European consensus was possible and that it depended on Greece's actions, such as taxing millionaires.

"One has to give people the chance to honor (a) commitment. I have the feeling that the prime minister (Tsipras) is aware that his proposals stand on the basis of commitments of his predecessors," Faymann said in an interview aired by ORF radio on Thursday.

"A new head of government has to honor such a thing."

