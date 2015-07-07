BRUSSELS Austrian Chancellor Werner Faymann said on Tuesday that euro zone leaders would discuss a "Plan B" for Greece if Athens could not reach an agreement with its creditors by Sunday.

In a clear reference to preparations for Greece leaving the euro zone, he told reporters after a euro summit: "If there is no agreement it is clear that we can't extend things any more and that Sunday is a day of decisions. If there is no agreement there will be a preparation for a Plan B."

