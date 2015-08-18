Despite 'challenging' environment, GM CFO expects strong 2017
DETROIT General Motors Co's chief financial officer said on Thursday the automaker expects another "very strong year" in 2017 and reiterated the company's earnings forecast for the year.
VIENNA Austria's parliament voted on Tuesday in favor of an 86 billion euro ($94.9 billion) bailout for Greece to prevent the debt-ridden country from tumbling out of the euro zone.
Parliament's permanent ESM subcommittee approved the measure, a finance ministry spokeswoman said in a text message.
Assuming approval by euro zone parliaments, 13 billion euros should be in Athens on Thursday to pay pressing bills and a further 10 billion will be set aside at the European Stability Mechanism, earmarked to bolster Greek banks' capital.
Germany's parliament is expected to give crucial approval to the bailout on Wednesday.
($1 = 0.9056 euros)
LONDON Unilever promised a multi-billion euro program of shareholder rewards on Thursday after a corporate rethink sparked by a takeover approach from Kraft Heinz , aiming to prove it can generate lucrative returns as an independent company.
Seven & i Holdings Co on Thursday said it would buy convenience stores and petrol stations from Texas-based Sunoco LP for about $3.3 billion, as the Japanese retailer closes in on its goal to reach 10,000 North American outlets.