ATHENS Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras told parliament on Friday that he would not accept an agreement with lenders that did not include the promise of debt relief that has been his government's long-standing demand.

Greece'e euro zone and IMF creditors have been resisting efforts to include debt relief in negotiations to unlock aid. Tsipras also reiterated he would not accept a new bailout when the current one expires at the end of June.

Tsipras earlier told the chamber that he could not accept an "absurd" cash for reforms proposal tabled by the euro zone and the International Monetary Fund, but he still expressed confidence a deal could be found.

"This government and this parliament is not going to vote a new bailout," Tsipras said. He added that with Greece was now facing a level of "liquidity asphyxiation we have never had before."

