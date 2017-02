BRUSSELS Greece has already gone beyond the deadline for finalizing talks on the second financing package from the euro zone and the International Monetary Fund, and Athens needs urgently to take decisions, the European Commission said on Monday.

"We have gone beyond the deadline already," Commission spokesman Amadeu Altafaj told a regular news briefing.

He said the Greek authorities had still to take the necessary decisions.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; editing by Rex Merrifield)