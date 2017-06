Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos reacts during a parliamentary session before a vote on the latest round of austerity Greece has agreed with its lenders, in Athens, Greece, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras speaks with members of his government before a parliamentary vote on the latest round of austerity Greece has agreed with its lenders, in Athens, Greece, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras gestures as he addresses lawmakers before a parliamentary vote on the latest round of austerity Greece has agreed with its lenders, in Athens, Greece, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras addresses lawmakers before a parliamentary vote on the latest round of austerity Greece has agreed with its lenders, in Athens, Greece, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

ATHENS Greece has met its commitments on reforms and the country now expects its international lenders to do the same on debt relief, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras told reporters just after parliament passed a bill on bailout reforms.

"It's their (the lenders) turn to fulfill their commitments, just like we did," Tsipras told reporters at parliament.

"We deserve and we expect from Monday's Eurogroup a decision regulating debt relief which will correspond to the sacrifices of the Greek people," he said.

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou)