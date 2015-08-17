Here is a list of euro zone parliaments that must approve the new 86 billion euro ($96 billion) Greek bailout this week. Here is a list:
TUESDAY, AUG. 18
AUSTRIA - Parliament subcommittee to meet on the bailout.
ESTONIA - Parliament holds extraordinary session, starting at 1100 GMT (0700 EDT)
SPAIN - Parliamentary debate and vote, starting circa 1000 GMT
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 19
AUSTRIA - Full parliament committee to vote
GERMANY - Parliament in emergency session starting at 0700 GMT
NETHERLANDS - Debate begins at 1000 GMT
THURSDAY AUG. 20
ATHENS - Greece due to pay European Central Bank 3.2 billion euros.
($1 = 0.8998 euros)
