BRUSSELS The Greek banking system is not facing any imminent threat to its stability that would require government action, a Greek official said on Monday, adding that the government was working closely with the European Central Bank.

The remark, at a briefing with journalists in Brussels, came after more positive signs from European leaders that a deal over releasing vital bailout funds for Greece could be agreed, easing pressure on the financial system.

Concern over a surge in withdrawals from Greek banks last week prompted worries that the government may have to impose capital controls to ensure the stability of the system.

