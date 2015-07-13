GM rebuffs two-class share plan from Einhorn's Greenlight Capital
General Motors Co on Tuesday rejected a proposal by billionaire investor David Einhorn to split its common stock into two classes to help boost its share price.
ATHENS A multi-billion euro recapitalization of Greece's banks will help protect savers' deposits, Greek Economy Minister George Stathakis said on Monday, after Athens agreed a deal that could lead to a fresh bailout from international creditors.
Stathakis said the bailout would include 25 billion euros ($27.50 billion) to recapitalize the stricken banking sector. "The recapitalization is so secure that it fully safeguards deposits," he said on public broadcaster ERT.
Greece enters its third week with banks closed and most Greeks are limited to ATM withdrawals of 60 euros per day. There have also been widespread fears that the government could impose a levy on bank deposits although ministers have repeatedly denied this.
(Reporting By Michele Kambas and Costas Pitas)
TOKYO Toshiba Corp's board has approved a Chapter 11 filing for its U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse, the Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday - a move that would limit losses that have plunged the Japanese group into crisis.