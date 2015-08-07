ATHENS Greece wants small cooperative banks that lend to small firms to also be recapitalised alongside bigger banks, the country's finance minister said on Friday as regulators begin preparations to assess the capital needs of Greece's battered lenders.

"The government's intention is to strengthen the cooperative banks," Euclid Tsakalotos said in a statement. "With this aim, the government's proposals include the cooperative banks in the recapitalisation of the banking system."

Greece's international creditors estimate the banking system may need 10 to 25 billion euros in fresh funds.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Deepa Babington)