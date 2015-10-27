U.S. trade deficit falls from two-year high on weak imports
WASHINGTON The U.S. trade deficit fell from a near two year high in February as slowing domestic demand weighed on imports and stronger global growth boosted exports of American goods.
ATHENS The results of the European Central Bank's health check on Greece's four big banks, which will be released on Saturday, will be better than expected, a Bank of Greece official said Tuesday.
"They (capital shortfalls) will be below the limits of what was expected," the official said, declining to be named.
The ECB conducted an asset quality review and a stress test on National Bank (NBGr.AT), Piraeus BOP.AT, Eurobank (EURBr.AT) and Alpha Bank (ACBr.AT) under baseline and adverse scenarios on the future course of the economy and projected credit losses.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
U.S. stocks were little changed on Tuesday, trading in a tight range, as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of the first-quarter earnings season and fretted over the ability of President Donald Trump to deliver on his policy plans.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that his administration is working on changes to Dodd-Frank banking regulations that will make it easier for banks to loan money.