GM rebuffs two-class share plan from Einhorn's Greenlight Capital
General Motors Co on Tuesday rejected a proposal by billionaire investor David Einhorn to split its common stock into two classes to help boost its share price.
ATHENS The Greek Stock Exchange will reopen on Monday with trading in all stocks including banking shares and lower volatility limits, a bourse spokeswoman said on Friday.
Volatility limits on the Greek bourse were previously at plus or minus 30 percent. Trading in shares on the market has been suspended since June 29, when capital controls were imposed on the country to stop its banking system from imploding in a bank run.
Restrictions on trading, which will require "fresh" capital, do not apply to foreigners.
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Michele Kambas; Editing by David Holmes)
DETROIT/WASHINGTON Ford Motor Co on Tuesday said it would invest $1.2 billion in three Michigan facilities and create 130 jobs in projects largely in line with a previous agreement with the United Auto Workers union, hours after U.S. President Donald Trump touted a "major investment" by the automaker on Twitter.