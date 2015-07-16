NICOSIA European Union finance ministers agreed on Thursday to use the European Financial Stability Mechanism for a 7 billion euro bridge loan to Greece until the country negotiates its next full bailout, European Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker said.

"In the course of this afternoon, the ... Ecofin found an agreement on the bridge financing," Juncker told a news conference in Cyprus.

His spokeswoman tweeted shortly afterwards: "Good news Eurogroup & ECOFIN found agreement on EU_Commission proposal on EFSM bridge financing until mid-August."

(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)